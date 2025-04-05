Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian has been left with serious injuries after being struck by a car on the A3 this afternoon.

The collision, involving a Kia Ceed and a man in his 30s happened on the A3 southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott, at approximately 2.45pm today (Saturday, April 5). The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both sides of the A3 were closed earlier today, including the Hindhead Tunnel and the southbound carriageway, near to Bramshott, remains closed at this time. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A police statement said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling along the southbound or northbound carriageways, in the location described, at the time of the collision?

“We would also like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing a man walking along the A3, on either carriageway, from 2.30pm onwards.

“Do you have dash cam footage of the incident itself, or the 15 minutes prior to it? If you can help us, please call 101 and quote incident number 44250148673.

“You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”