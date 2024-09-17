Pedestrian suffers serious injuries following collision involving Highway Maintenance vehicle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police have launched an appeal for information and dash cam footage following a collision in Romsey which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. Hampshire and Isle of Wight police were called at 7:43pm on Sunday, September 15 to a report of a collision on the A3090 Winchester Hill, near Chirk Place. This involved a white Highway Maintenance vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The police are urging anyone who saw this incident, or the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact them. They would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the incident. If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240396790.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.