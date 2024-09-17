Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her 50s has sustained serious injuries after being involved in a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have launched an appeal for information and dash cam footage following a collision in Romsey which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle. Hampshire and Isle of Wight police were called at 7:43pm on Sunday, September 15 to a report of a collision on the A3090 Winchester Hill, near Chirk Place. This involved a white Highway Maintenance vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police are urging anyone who saw this incident, or the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact them. They would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage or CCTV footage of the incident. If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240396790.