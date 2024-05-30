Pedestrian taken to hospital with leg injuries following collision in Havant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are investigating a collision in Havant which resulted in a pedestrian being taken to hospital with leg injuries.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her foot and leg. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time. A 50-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while the police enquiries continue.

