Pedestrian taken to hospital with leg injuries following collision in Havant
Emergency services were called at 4:41pm on Tuesday, May 28 to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Street, at the junctions with South Street and East Street.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her foot and leg. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time. A 50-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while the police enquiries continue.
As part of the police investigation they would like to hear from anyone was in the area at the time of the collision and saw what happened. Perhaps you witnessed the collision or were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that captured the incident?
Anyone with information that may assist the police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240223995. To report information online, click here.