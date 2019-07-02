Pensioner, in his 80s, injured in Waterlooville crash

Have your say

A PENSIONER suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car.

Officers were called to London Road, near Hulbert Road, in Waterlooville.

The incident happened on London Road near to Hulbert Road. Picture: Google Maps

Hampshire police said a pedestrian in his 80s was involved in the crash at 9.35am.

Witnesses saw the man laying in the road as police attended.

More to follow.

