Pensioner suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by car in Waterlooville

AN 82-YEAR-OLD woman has suffered ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car.

Police were called to Hambledon Road in Waterlooville yesterday evening.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 5.32pm on Monday, April 29 to reports of a collision on Hambledon Road involving a car and a pedestrian.

‘The pedestrian, an 82-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries.

‘Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190147226.’

