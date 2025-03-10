Person dies after being struck by train causing disruption for travellers

A person has died after being hit by a train - causing huge disruption on services across Hampshire.

South Western Railway has confirmed there will be dsiruptions throughout the day. | Picture credit: Stuart Bailey

The victim was killed during the incident near Ashurst Railway Station around 2.30pm, it has been confirmed.

South Western Railway said train services running between Southampton and Brockenhurst will be affected until 10pm today.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 2.30pm today (10 March) near Ashurst Railway Station.

"Officers, fire and paramedics attended and sadly a person was pronounced deceased. The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

South Western Railway said: “We have received reports that a person has been struck by a train between Southampton Central and Brockenhurst.

“Our response teams are working with the emergency services to assist with the incident. In order to allow emergency services access to the railway all power to the track will need to be switched off in the affected area.”

South Western Railway said that tickets will be accepted at no extra costs on certain routes. Fast bus services are now operating from Bournemouth to Southampton which are calling at Brockenhurst.

For more details go to: www.southwesternrailway.com/