Person hit by train in West Sussex incident which disrupted Portsmouth Southern Rail services
The person was hit in West Sussex, between Barnham and Havant, halting trains running to and from Portsmouth while emergency services dealt with the incident yesterday (Friday, May 17). Southern Rail reported shortly before 1pm that a safety inspection of the track was taking place between Barnham and Havant. In an update at 1.20pm, the train company said a person had been hit by a train.
Writing on social media, a spokesperson for the train company said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Havant. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”
All lines were reopened by 3.20pm, though Southern Rail warned of “major disruption” until later in the day. Whilst the line was closed, trains that usually run from Brighton and Portsmouth started and terminated at Chichester. Trains that run from Brighton to Southampton, terminated, and restarted at Barnham. Trains that run from Littlehampton to Portsmouth, diverted and terminated at Bognor Regis. Trains that run from London Victoria to Portsmouth/Southampton, did not detach at Horsham and ran to Bognor Regis only and terminated there.
A spokesperson added: “Southern Rail works closely with The Samaritans and supports the work that they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident or another, there is always someone to talk to. Contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help & advice is only a phone call away.” The British Transport Police have been contacted for further details.
