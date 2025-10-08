A person has been injured on the railway line and taken to hospital.

Paramedics scrambled to the scene at Portchester Railway Station yesterday evening (October 7). All lines between Cosham and Fareham stations were closed for several hours while the emergency services worked at the scene.

A person was injured on the tracks at Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road, Portchester, and rushed to hospital by paramedics. | Sarah Standing (280920-4683)

A British Transport Police spokesperson said officers were called at roughly 5.50pm following reports of a “casualty on the tracks”.

They added: “Paramedics also attended, and a person was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening or life changing. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

All power on the railway line at Portchester had to be shut off so emergency personnel could help the individual. Trains were delayed, cancelled, or changed their times during that time, with delays of over an hour. No services ran between Havant and Fareham for much of that time.

Commuters impacted included those travelling between Havant and Southampton/Portsmouth, Portsmouth Harbour and Cardiff Central, Portsmouth Harbour/Fareham and London Waterloo, Portsmouth & Southsea and Southampton Central, and Brighton/Littlehampton and Southampton Central.

South Western Railway said anyone who was delayed by 15 minutes or more can make a claim through its website.