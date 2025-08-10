'Please allow extra time': Major M27 delays with two lanes closed amid scary car blaze
National Highways has confirmed that all four lanes on the M27 eastbound, between junction 8 and 9 were closed earlier this afternoon (August 10) causing havoc on the motorway.
This comes due to a serious car fire which is being attended by emergency services.
The highway service has said that two lanes have since reopened but that two remain closed.
National Highways South wrote on X: “Traffic has been released on the #M27 in #Hampshire eastbound between J8 (#HedgeEnd) and J9 (#Whiteley) following a vehicle fire.
“Lanes 1 & 2 (of 4) remain closed. Please allow extra journey time, thank you for your patience.”
The AA added: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to car fire on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Lanes one and two (of four) remain closed after a temporary hold in all the four lanes.”
