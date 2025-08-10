Two lanes are closed on the M27 this afternoon as emergency services flock to serious car fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has confirmed that all four lanes on the M27 eastbound, between junction 8 and 9 were closed earlier this afternoon (August 10) causing havoc on the motorway.

This comes due to a serious car fire which is being attended by emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

The highway service has said that two lanes have since reopened but that two remain closed.

National Highways South wrote on X: “Traffic has been released on the #M27 in #Hampshire eastbound between J8 (#HedgeEnd) and J9 (#Whiteley) following a vehicle fire.

“Lanes 1 & 2 (of 4) remain closed. Please allow extra journey time, thank you for your patience.”

The AA added: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to car fire on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Lanes one and two (of four) remain closed after a temporary hold in all the four lanes.”