A Hampshire road remains closed this evening after a motorcyclist died in a collision, with police urging witnesses to come forward.

It comes as police were called at 5.42pm today (Thursday, June 27) to a report of a collision involving a black motorbike and two cars on the A334 at the junction with Sandy Lane in Shedfield. The road closures are in place both ways between Chapel Lane and St Anne’s Lane with traffic from the Wickham direction among that impacted.

In a statement police said: “Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts the rider of the motorbike, a 20-year-old man from Shedfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and will be supported by officers. We have been at the location today and the A334 remains closed while we carry out enquiries.

“As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who may have been passing through the area around 5.40pm this afternoon and saw what happened or the moments leading up to it.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which could help us with our investigation.