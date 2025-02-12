Police give details over double M27 crash with injury update

Police have given details over a double M27 crash involving four vehicles - with injury update.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic alert | NW

A crash was reported eastbound near junction 5 while another collision took place westbound near junction 8 this morning.

AA Traffic News said of the eastbound crash earlier: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M27 Eastbound after J4 M3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following a brief hold, the vehicles involved have now been moved out of live lanes and the road is fully open, heavy residual delays still remain.”

Referring to this crash, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the M27, junction 5 eastbound, at approximately 7.30am today (Wednesday 12 February). One minor injury was reported.”

The AA previously said of the westbound crash: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show all lanes have now opened following the recovery of the vehicles involved.”

Speaking of this crash, the force spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the M27 westbound, junction 8, at approximately 7am today (Wednesday 12 February). No injuries were reported.”