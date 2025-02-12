Police give details over double M27 crash with injury update
A crash was reported eastbound near junction 5 while another collision took place westbound near junction 8 this morning.
AA Traffic News said of the eastbound crash earlier: “Queueing traffic due to crash, now on the shoulder on M27 Eastbound after J4 M3.
“Following a brief hold, the vehicles involved have now been moved out of live lanes and the road is fully open, heavy residual delays still remain.”
Referring to this crash, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the M27, junction 5 eastbound, at approximately 7.30am today (Wednesday 12 February). One minor injury was reported.”
The AA previously said of the westbound crash: “Queueing traffic due to earlier crash on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Cameras show all lanes have now opened following the recovery of the vehicles involved.”
Speaking of this crash, the force spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the M27 westbound, junction 8, at approximately 7am today (Wednesday 12 February). No injuries were reported.”