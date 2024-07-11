Police give update on M27 crash that left lane blocked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have given details following a crash on the M27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

AA Traffic News previously said of the incident: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J4 M3 and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed ten mph.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now police have given details on what happened. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.35pm to a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 2 and 3. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”