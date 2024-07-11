Police give update on M27 crash that left lane blocked
Police have given details following a crash on the M27.
AA Traffic News previously said of the incident: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Westbound from J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) to J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton).
“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J4 M3 and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed ten mph.”
Now police have given details on what happened. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.35pm to a collision on the M27 westbound between junctions 2 and 3. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.”
