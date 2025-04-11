Police incident blocks road as drivers delayed near M3 link to M27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road has been blocked after a police incident.

Police incident Police incident
Police incident | Getty

The incident happened near the M3 and M27 interchange on Bournemouth Road, Chandler’s Ford, around 2.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on B3043 Bournemouth Road both ways at School Lane.”

Police have been approached for more details.

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice