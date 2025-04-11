Police incident blocks road as drivers delayed near M3 link to M27
A road has been blocked after a police incident.
The incident happened near the M3 and M27 interchange on Bournemouth Road, Chandler’s Ford, around 2.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on B3043 Bournemouth Road both ways at School Lane.”
Police have been approached for more details.
