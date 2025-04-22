Police officer almost hit with arch lining of 'heavily damaged' car while driving on M275
The arch lining of a ‘heavily damaged’ car almost hit a police officer while it was being driven along the M275.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook said: “This heavily damaged #Toyota was being driven on the M275 to be scrapped when a piece of its arch lining flew off almost hitting this Police Motorcyclist.
“Driving a vehicle in this condition is #Dangerous & Reckless.”
As a result of this, the police issued the driver with a ticket and the car has been prohibited.