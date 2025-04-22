Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The arch lining of a ‘heavily damaged’ car almost hit a police officer while it was being driven along the M275.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook said: “This heavily damaged #Toyota was being driven on the M275 to be scrapped when a piece of its arch lining flew off almost hitting this Police Motorcyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has shared a picture of a car that was dangerously driving along the M275. | Hampshire Police

“Driving a vehicle in this condition is #Dangerous & Reckless.”

As a result of this, the police issued the driver with a ticket and the car has been prohibited.