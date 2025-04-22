Police officer almost hit with arch lining of 'heavily damaged' car while driving on M275

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 08:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The arch lining of a ‘heavily damaged’ car almost hit a police officer while it was being driven along the M275.

A police officer was almost hit by the arch lining of a car which was driving on an extremely busy road on its way to being scrapped.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook said: “This heavily damaged #Toyota was being driven on the M275 to be scrapped when a piece of its arch lining flew off almost hitting this Police Motorcyclist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has shared a picture of a car that was dangerously driving along the M275. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has shared a picture of a car that was dangerously driving along the M275.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit has shared a picture of a car that was dangerously driving along the M275. | Hampshire Police

“Driving a vehicle in this condition is #Dangerous & Reckless.”

As a result of this, the police issued the driver with a ticket and the car has been prohibited.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthM27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice