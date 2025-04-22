Police officer 'takes down' motorcyclist using contact after they failed to stop on multiple occasions
A motorcyclist has been ‘taken down’ by a police officer after thinking ‘he could outrun the law’ when he failed to stop.
A police officer from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took a motorcyclist down by using contact after he failed to stop on multiple occasions.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit Facebook post said: “This scooter has been involved in criminality & failed to stop for Police on multiple occasions in #Portsmouth.
“Rider thought he could outrun the law, he was wrong. He was taken down by one of our Police Motorcyclists bringing the pursuit to an end using contact.”