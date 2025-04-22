Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist has been ‘taken down’ by a police officer after thinking ‘he could outrun the law’ when he failed to stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took a motorcyclist down by using contact after he failed to stop on multiple occasions.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit have taken down a motorcyclist after they failed to stop on multiple occasions. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rider thought he could outrun the law, he was wrong. He was taken down by one of our Police Motorcyclists bringing the pursuit to an end using contact.”