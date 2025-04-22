Police officer 'takes down' motorcyclist using contact after they failed to stop on multiple occasions

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
A motorcyclist has been ‘taken down’ by a police officer after thinking ‘he could outrun the law’ when he failed to stop.

A police officer from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit took a motorcyclist down by using contact after he failed to stop on multiple occasions.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit have taken down a motorcyclist after they failed to stop on multiple occasions. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads and Policing Unit Facebook post said: “This scooter has been involved in criminality & failed to stop for Police on multiple occasions in #Portsmouth.

“Rider thought he could outrun the law, he was wrong. He was taken down by one of our Police Motorcyclists bringing the pursuit to an end using contact.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

