Police seize uninsured vehicle after spotting it along Portsdown Hill

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 07:59 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 08:00 BST
Police officers have seized a car after it was spotted driving without insurance.

‘Eagle eyed’ officers noticed that a car was driving along Portsdown Hill last night (August 30) without any insurance. The officers posted to social media after the driver fled before stopping to speak to the police when they were pulled over.

Police officers have seized a car after it was spotted driving without insurance. | Police

The Facebook post said: “Unfortunately the driver decided they would prefer to go for a wonder and not talk to us before we got to them. If you would like to know where you car is we have it in our care, give us a call and we can discuss your lack of insurance.

“To avoid your vehicle being seized by the police as this person did, ensure you have the correct legal documents for driving before setting off.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

