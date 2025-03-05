Police update over A27 crash in Portsmouth by M27 link

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Police have given details over a crash that led to a partial blockage on the A27 in Portsmouth this morning.

The incident happened westbound on the A27 by the M27 link at 8.35am. Police were called to deal with the situation.

AA Traffic News said earlier: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound before M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).

“Delays of nine minutes on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).”

Police have now revealed the crash involved two cars involved with no injuries reported. Traffic resumed back to normal this morning.