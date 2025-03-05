Police update over A27 crash in Portsmouth by M27 link

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Police have given details over a crash that led to a partial blockage on the A27 in Portsmouth this morning.

Traffic and travel news.Traffic and travel news.
Traffic and travel news.

The incident happened westbound on the A27 by the M27 link at 8.35am. Police were called to deal with the situation.

AA Traffic News said earlier: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Westbound before M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Delays of nine minutes on A27 Westbound between A3(M) J5 (Bedhampton / Havant / Farlington) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).”

Police have now revealed the crash involved two cars involved with no injuries reported. Traffic resumed back to normal this morning.

Related topics:A27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice