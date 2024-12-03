Police update over A27 crash where man, 38, died in multi-vehicle incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:41 BST
Police have given an update into a crash on the A27 that left a man dead.

The A27 westbound was closed at Fontwell roundabout after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Saturday, November 30.

A Skoda Uber taxi was crushed by a Volvo XC90 which was heading east when it flipped over into the westbound carriageway. The 38-year-old driver of the Volvo, of Rustington, died at the scene. A blue Vauxhall was also damaged.

Sussex Police said on Sunday: “Just after midnight today (November 30), officers responded to a road traffic collision on the A27, in the westbound carriageway in Fontwell, Arundel.

“Three vehicles were involved in the serious collision, and sadly, a 38-year-old man from Rustington was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The drivers of the other two vehicles and three passengers sustained minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics. A diversion remains in place around Fontwell roundabout, and we ask those travelling to avoid the area at this time.“

Now police have given an update into the investigation. A spokesperson said: “No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has footage, to get in contact with them. This can be done by emailing them on [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting Operation Vizsla.

