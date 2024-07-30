Police urge drivers to report information following serious collision on A34
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police were called at 11.04am on Saturday, July 27 to a report of a collision on the A34 near Wash Water. Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were shut while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
Two men suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.
A man in his 30s suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital. A man in his 20s suffered a serious injury to his arm and was also taken to hospital.
The police recently took to Facebook to renew the appeal. The post said: “You may have seen our appeal over the weekend for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision on the A34 near Wash Water.
“We would like to thank those who have already contacted us and provided information and dash cam footage.
“As part of our continuing investigation, we now want to speak to any motorists who joined the A34 northbound from the A343.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.