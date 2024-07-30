Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police have renewed an appeal for information regarding a serious collision on the A34.

Two men suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

A man in his 30s suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital. A man in his 20s suffered a serious injury to his arm and was also taken to hospital.

The police recently took to Facebook to renew the appeal. The post said: “You may have seen our appeal over the weekend for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision on the A34 near Wash Water.

“We would like to thank those who have already contacted us and provided information and dash cam footage.

“As part of our continuing investigation, we now want to speak to any motorists who joined the A34 northbound from the A343.