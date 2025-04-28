Portsdown Hill crash involving two vehicles leaves road closed
A road has been closed after a crash this morning on Portsdown Hill.
Two vehicles were involved in the the collision on Portsdown Hill Road during morning rush hour.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2177 Portsdown Hill Road both ways from Crookhorn Lane to Beverley Grove. First reported 7.35am.”
Police have been contacted for more details.
