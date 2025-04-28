Portsdown Hill crash involving two vehicles leaves road closed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A road has been closed after a crash this morning on Portsdown Hill.

nw

Two vehicles were involved in the the collision on Portsdown Hill Road during morning rush hour.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2177 Portsdown Hill Road both ways from Crookhorn Lane to Beverley Grove. First reported 7.35am.”

Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:PoliceTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice