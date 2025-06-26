Commuters are facing problems this morning travelling between Portsmouth and Brighton.

Southern Rail reports that a defective train between Brighton and Haywards Heath is having a knock-on effect for commuters. Speed restrictions are in place, with locomotives having to run at a slower rate on all lines.

“Following earlier reports of a possible issue with the track in the affected area, Network Rail have had to put a speed restriction in place,” Southern Rail said. “We're working with track engineers to ensure repairs are planned and completed as quickly as possible.

“Often, if these works involve the route being closed or a need for complex machinery, they'll need to happen overnight or during a weekend closure. Speed restrictions help prevent any further track damage until this is done. We'd like to thank you for your patience during this incident.”

Southern Rail said service are experiencing 15-30 minute delays. They added that alterations to journeys are possible and trains may not stop at all stations.

“As a number of trains and crews are no longer in the right places, some services between Brighton and Portsmouth or Southampton Central may also be disrupted,” they said. “South Western Railway are now accepting tickets at no extra cost on their services between Portsmouth and Southampton. Please check if a train is running on your normal route first, as this may still be quicker, even if it is delayed.”