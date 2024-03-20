Portsmouth Eastern Road closure update: Southern Water works are "on track" to be completed on time
Southern Water have told The News that the sewer repair works on the Eastern Road (A2030) are expected to be finished on time, with commuters currently facing heavy delays due to the road's closure.
The busy route in and out of Portsmouth closed at 8am on Saturday, March 16 and the works were expected to continue until Saturday, March 23. There is good news with Southern Water confirming that work is "on track" to be completed on time. However, the water company has yet to confirm a definitive time of when it will be open.
Burst pipes have caused the A2030 to close on numerous occasions this year with traffic heavily affected as drivers divert to the other two routes in and out of the city. Southern Water are undertaking a project which will reline a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer which should stop repeated burst.
