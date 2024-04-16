Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First Solent has partnered with Portsmouth FC so fans can get buses at no charge for the game against Wigan Athletic on April 20. People have to be wearing a club shirt to take advantage of the offer.

Pompey fans can get free bus travel if they wear a club shirt on Saturday's home match against Wigan Athletic.

First South managing director Simon Goff said: “We have a proud history of serving the local community in Portsmouth, so what better way to celebrate than by offering Portsmouth FC fans free travel for the last game of the season. With our brand-new electric buses now on routes across the city, supporters may also get a chance to experience this new smoother, quieter ride.

“We hope this free travel will be a great incentive to further encourage people to choose the bus as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays.” Supporters will be able to use any routes across Portsmouth to get to the game, including the number one which goes directly to Fratton Park. The company have started to roll out the first of their brand new 62 electric buses this month.