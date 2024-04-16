Portsmouth FC: Free bus travel for Pompey fans at League One match against Wigan Athletic - how to claim
First Solent has partnered with Portsmouth FC so fans can get buses at no charge for the game against Wigan Athletic on April 20. People have to be wearing a club shirt to take advantage of the offer.
First South managing director Simon Goff said: “We have a proud history of serving the local community in Portsmouth, so what better way to celebrate than by offering Portsmouth FC fans free travel for the last game of the season. With our brand-new electric buses now on routes across the city, supporters may also get a chance to experience this new smoother, quieter ride.
“We hope this free travel will be a great incentive to further encourage people to choose the bus as their preferred method of travel, especially on matchdays.” Supporters will be able to use any routes across Portsmouth to get to the game, including the number one which goes directly to Fratton Park. The company have started to roll out the first of their brand new 62 electric buses this month.
The partnership with Portsmouth FC was first announced in August 2023 for this season. Club director of sales Mark Judges said he was delighted that fans were being offered free travel said: “We’re excited to see the new EV fleet in operation across the city, coinciding with the final home game of the season. This eco-friendly fleet of EV buses will provide supporters with a sustainable transportation option to and from Fratton Park, benefiting our local community. This generous gesture from First South exemplifies their commitment to our passionate fanbase, and we have no doubt it will be warmly embraced.”
