A series of closures on the railway are set to impact train travel between Portsmouth and London for more than a month.

Engineers will be completing a signalling upgrade project between tomorrow (September 27) and November 13. It is the final stage of the Portsmouth direct improvements between Farncombe and Petersfield.

These closures are set to cause delays between Portsmouth stations and Guildford at various times. Network Rail said: “Following the upgrade, signalling control will be transferred to the Basingstoke Railway Operating Centre (ROC) to enable faster and more efficient train management.

“During the line closure, testing will begin on the 90 new signals and 17 new signalling equipment buildings that have been installed and constructed. Between September and November, nine level crossings will be upgraded to make them safer for all road users, with new technology including Obstacle Detection (OD) and CCTV control being installed. CCTV means a signaller can check the crossing and lower the barriers when it is safe.

“Ahead of the new signals being commissioned, there will be line closures between Guildford and Havant over the next four weekends before a nine-day line closure at the end of October.”

The dates for the closures can be seen below:

Saturday, September 27, to Sunday, September 28

Saturday, October 4, to Sunday, October 5

Saturday, October 11, to Sunday, October 12

Saturday, October 18, to Sunday, October 19

Saturday, October 25, to Sunday, November 2 (nine day closure)

Passengers are advised to always check their journeys before they travel, as services will be changed and take longer than normal. It’s hoped the rejuvenated railway will be more reliable after the programme is completed.

Mark Goodall, Wessex route director for Network Rail, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway and we’re sorry for the disruption this will cause. However, these closures are essential to complete the vital upgrade of the Portsmouth Direct line.

“By carrying out the majority of work during the Autumn half-term - when fewer people travel – we can minimise disruption while delivering long-term benefits. Drivers in the area will need to plan ahead and will need to take alternative routes when the roads around level crossings are closed.”