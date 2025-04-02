Portsmouth traffic: "Extensive delays" near A27 with "very slow" traffic leaving Hayling Island
Nation Radio South’s Travel page reports there have been delays for over an hour as drivers try to join the A27 at Langstone. Temporary traffic lights and roadworks are causing the tailbacks.
There are temporary lights for water engineer works on Langstone road just off of the A27, Nation Radio reports. They added: “Very slow for traffic leaving Hayling Island with queues back to West Lane.”
The traffic monitoring page also said “extensive delays of over an hour” have been reported from Church Road.
The AA Traffic Map said there is no through traffic allowed due to construction work on Copse Lane from St Peter’s Road to the A3023 Havant Road. Live traffic updates show it is very slow on the main route off of the island.
