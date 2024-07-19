Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth’s Park and Ride is in operation all year round is and a great alternative to parking in the city.

It can be found just off the M275, with buses operating daily to the city centre, international port and hard interchange with an additional service operating in the summer to Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

Here is everything you need to know:

Where is the Portsmouth Park and Ride?

The park and ride can be found off junction 1 and can be reached from both the north and south direction. It has more than 600 parking spaces.

What are the routes?

All year round the park and ride PR1 travels a route linking the car park to Portsmouth International Ferry Port, Charles Dickens’ Birthplace Museum, Victoria Park in the city centre, Queen Street and the Hard Interchange. These routes are popular with shoppers and those visiting the historic dockyard and Gunwharf Quays and operate every 15 minutes.

In the summer there is a second PR3 service operating at weekends which links the carpark with Portsmouth Cathedral at Old Portsmouth, Clarence Pier, The D-Day Story and Avenue De Caen. These routes are popular with visitors to Southsea, events on the common and to Old Portsmouth and operate every 30 minutes. In 2024 these services run from June 29 to September 1.

When is it open?

On a weekday the site opens from 6.30am to 7.45pm, from 7.30am to 7.45pm on a Saturday, and 8.30am to 6.30pm on Sundays and public holidays - opening later on some days in the summer when it is advised you check the last departure time with the driver. It is only closed on Christmas Day. How much is it?

It costs £4 for up to five people, with tickets purchased at machines at the park and ride and on the RingGo app.

Can dogs and bikes go on the bus?

Up to two well-behaved dogs can travel at the discretion of the driver and only foldaway bicycles are permitted.

Are there electric vehicle charging points?

There are two, type 2, 3kw electric charging points located close to the park & ride building. Charging is free for park and ride customers.

Who operates the site if there is a problem out of hours?

The park and ride service is run by Portsmouth City Council. The site is managed out of hours by Blayde Security. For assistance, call 01329 234411.