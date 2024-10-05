Portsmouth road closure causing traffic chaos in city

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:14 GMT
A road closure in Portsmouth is causing traffic chaos into the city.

Kingston Crescent closure | NW

As reported, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have put up signs around Kingston Crescent, North End, to warn drivers of a road closure that started on Friday (October 4) at 7pm and will not reopen until on October 7 at 5am. Diversion routes are in place.

The closure is causing disruption with traffic going into North End having to go onto Lake Road or via Stamshaw instead. To add to driver woe, the M275 and Eastern Road has seen heavy traffic today.

