A27: Traffic lights not working on Farlington roundabout joining Eastern Road in Portsmouth
Nation Radio South - Travel reports some of the traffic lights on Farlington roundabout, near the A27, are not working. The lights on the route joining the northbound route of Eastern Road are out of action.
The traffic monitoring service reported on social media: “Farlington Rbt - Traffic lights not working as you join from northbound Eastern Road.”
The AA Traffic Map reports the fault is causing some delays this morning, but it’s similar to usual rush hour traffic on the northbound route of Eastern Road.
The A27 itself is moving freely.
