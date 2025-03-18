Portsmouth traffic: Crash on M275 northbound leaves person injured and causes delays at junction 1

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 18:10 BST
A person has been injured following a crash on a major motorway this evening.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called to the M275 northbound at 5.20pm following the collision.

A police spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries and two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The AA Traffic Map reports the road traffic collision it took place near junction 1 on the northbound route for Tipner Lane.

Motorists are being beset by delays as they try to leaver the city. Nation Radio South - Travel reports: “M275 Incident northbound out of Portsmouth, just past the Park & Ride.”

