A crash on the A27 is causing long delays for drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on the A27 eastbound just after the Havant turn off on Saturday, May 31. Traffic is currently queueing from Portsmouth and the turn off for the A3.

The crash is causing traffic to build past the A3 turnoff. | contributed

One car was spotted on the outside lane which had been damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exact details of the incident have not yet been confirmed. As soon as there are any further details we will provide a update.