Portsmouth traffic: Crash on the A27 near Havant causing long delays for drivers

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 31st May 2025, 13:44 BST

A crash on the A27 is causing long delays for drivers.

The incident occurred on the A27 eastbound just after the Havant turn off on Saturday, May 31. Traffic is currently queueing from Portsmouth and the turn off for the A3.

The crash is causing traffic to build past the A3 turnoff. | contributed

One car was spotted on the outside lane which had been damaged.

The exact details of the incident have not yet been confirmed. As soon as there are any further details we will provide a update.

