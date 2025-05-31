Portsmouth traffic: Crash on the A27 near Havant causing long delays for drivers
A crash on the A27 is causing long delays for drivers.
The incident occurred on the A27 eastbound just after the Havant turn off on Saturday, May 31. Traffic is currently queueing from Portsmouth and the turn off for the A3.
One car was spotted on the outside lane which had been damaged.
The exact details of the incident have not yet been confirmed. As soon as there are any further details we will provide a update.
