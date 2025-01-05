Portsmouth traffic: Delays on M27 Eastbound following crash near J12 M275 - two lanes closed

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two lanes are closed on a busy Hampshire motorway following a crash.

A crash has left two lanes closed on the M27.A crash has left two lanes closed on the M27.
A crash has left two lanes closed on the M27. | AA Traffic News

Traffic is queuing between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, M275, on the M27 eastbound. Two lanes have been closed due to a crash near Portsmouth.

AA Traffic News have reported: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). One (Of Three) Lanes Remains Open.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident occurred at 10.30am and lanes remain closed with delays still impacting drivers.

Further information on the incident can be found on AA Traffic News.

Click here to find out about The News’ free emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:M27Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice