Portsmouth traffic: Delays on M27 Eastbound following crash near J12 M275 - two lanes closed
Two lanes are closed on a busy Hampshire motorway following a crash.
Traffic is queuing between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, M275, on the M27 eastbound. Two lanes have been closed due to a crash near Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News have reported: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J12 M275 (Portsmouth). One (Of Three) Lanes Remains Open.”
The incident occurred at 10.30am and lanes remain closed with delays still impacting drivers.
