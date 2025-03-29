Portsmouth traffic: Lane closed on the M275 due to broken down vehicle - queues building on all routes into the city
The lane is closed on the M275 southbound with traffic building back to the exit of the M27. Subsequently there are delays being faced on London Road and Kingston Crescent as well as on the Eastern Road.
AA Traffic News are reporting: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M275 Southbound from M27 to J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner).”
The lane closure has compounded the delays with Portsmouth fans heading to Fratton Park for the Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers which kicks off at 3pm.
For up to date information on the incident, visit AA Traffic News.
