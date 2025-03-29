Portsmouth traffic: Lane closed on the M275 due to broken down vehicle - queues building on all routes into the city

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers heading into Portsmouth are facing delays after a lane has been closed due to a broken down vehicle.

The lane is closed on the M275 southbound with traffic building back to the exit of the M27. Subsequently there are delays being faced on London Road and Kingston Crescent as well as on the Eastern Road.

Drivers are facing delays into Portsmouth on Saturday, March 29Drivers are facing delays into Portsmouth on Saturday, March 29
Drivers are facing delays into Portsmouth on Saturday, March 29 | AA Traffic News

AA Traffic News are reporting: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M275 Southbound from M27 to J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lane closure has compounded the delays with Portsmouth fans heading to Fratton Park for the Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers which kicks off at 3pm.

For up to date information on the incident, visit AA Traffic News.

Related topics:TrafficM27Traffic building

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice