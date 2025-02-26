Portsmouth traffic: Long delays on the between the M27 and M275 into Portsmouth for morning commuters

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 08:29 BST

Drivers are experiencing longer delays than usual into Portsmouth this morning.

There are long delays into Portsmouth this morning
There are long delays into Portsmouth this morning | AA

Queues are currently building on the M275 southbound into Portsmouth on Wednesday, February 26. The delays are starting on the M27 junction 12 into Portsmouth with heavy traffic on the M275 all the way into the city and the A3 Mile End Road.

AA Traffic News are reporting that delays are “increasing” as morning rush hour continues. The cause of the delays has not yet been confirmed but as soon as there is a further update we will let you know.

