Portsmouth Traffic: M27 clear after earlier incident eastbound between Fareham and Portsmouth
All lanes on a busy Hampshire motorway have now opened following an earlier incident.
Two lanes had previously been closed on the M27 eastbound between junction 11, Fareham, and junction 12, Portsmouth following a crash on Sunday, January 5. Drivers were experiencing delays as recovery work took place with the incident occurring around 10.30am.
All lanes have now reopened with traffic currently running freely. Up to date traffic information can be found on AA Traffic News.
