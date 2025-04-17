Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash on a major motorway is causing severe delays on the route this evening.

National Highways South East reports the eastbound route of the M27 is operating at a “reduced capacity”. The collision took place between junctions 11 and 12.

“There is reduced capacity on the M27 in Hampshire eastbound between J11 Fareham and J12 Portsmouth due to a collision,” the traffic authority said.

“There are currently 45 minute delays, please allow extra time for your journey.”

The AA Traffic Map reports that the M27 is partially blocked, with lanes three and four currently closed. Traffic is queueing in the area as a result. There are 28 minute tailbacks on the eastbound route junction 9 for Segensworth and junction 12, with an average speed of 5mph.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.