One person has been injured following a four-vehicle crash on a major motorway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on the M27 eastbound this afternoon (April 16). The incident took place between junctions 11 and 12.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 4.18pm with reports of a four vehicle collision on the M27 eastbound near to junction 11. One person sustained a minor injury to their arm. No other injuries were reported.”

The AA Traffic Map reported at 4.04pm that lanes one and two (out of four) were closed while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Queueing traffic built up as a result.

Nation Radio South Travel reported that only one lane was open for a period of time following the road traffic incident (RTI). They said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that traffic became “very slow”.

The knock-on effect across several routes was severe. Nation Radio reported that vehicles queued up to the junction 9 for Whiteley on the eastbound route, and towards the A3(M) on the westbound route.

Delays of up to 25 minutes of the eastbound route between junction 9 for Segensworth and junction 12 for the M275 in Portsmouth were reported at one stage, with an average speed of 5mph.