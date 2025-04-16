Portsmouth traffic: Person injured after four vehicle crash on M27 that caused "severe delays"
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on the M27 eastbound this afternoon (April 16). The incident took place between junctions 11 and 12.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 4.18pm with reports of a four vehicle collision on the M27 eastbound near to junction 11. One person sustained a minor injury to their arm. No other injuries were reported.”
The AA Traffic Map reported at 4.04pm that lanes one and two (out of four) were closed while emergency personnel worked at the scene. Queueing traffic built up as a result.
Nation Radio South Travel reported that only one lane was open for a period of time following the road traffic incident (RTI). They said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that traffic became “very slow”.
The knock-on effect across several routes was severe. Nation Radio reported that vehicles queued up to the junction 9 for Whiteley on the eastbound route, and towards the A3(M) on the westbound route.
Delays of up to 25 minutes of the eastbound route between junction 9 for Segensworth and junction 12 for the M275 in Portsmouth were reported at one stage, with an average speed of 5mph.
Latest update
The AA Traffic Map reports a crash took place on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12 - two lanes are shut as a result.
"Very slow" traffic
Here is the latest from the AA traffic map, which shows the extent of the delays on the M27.
Nation Radio South reports that eastbound queues stretch back to junction 9 for Whiteley.
Westbound traffic is tailing back towards the A3M.
Police update
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided details on the M27 incident, which lead to several lanes being closed.
A spokesman said: “We were called at 4.18pm with reports of a four vehicle collision on the M27 eastbound near to junction 11.
“One person sustained a minor injury to their arm. No other injuries were reported.”
Lanes reopened
The AA Traffic Map reports that all lanes are currently open on the M27 eastbound, but queuing traffic remains between junction 11 and 12.
Delays easing
Traffic is starting to move more freely on the M27 following an earlier crash.
There are only three minute delays on the eastbound route between junctions 10 and 12, with four minute queues on the westbound route between junctions 11 and 12.
