Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One lane is shut on a major motorway due to an incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nation Radio South Travel reports that only one lane is open between junctions 11 and 12 of the M27 this evening (April 16). They said on X, formerly known as Twitter that this is due to a Road Traffic Incident (RTI).

The incident happened on the eastbound route with “very slow” traffic as a result. “#M27 J11 #Fareham to J12 #Portsmouth - RTI eastbound, only 1 lane open, very slow both ways,” Nation Radio South Travel said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA Traffic Map reports “severe delays” of 11 minutes on M27 westbound route, between the A27 at the Portsbridge Roundabout and junction 11 for the A27 route to Fareham and Gosport. Vehicles are travelling at an average speed of 15mph.

The service said there are 25 minute queues on the eastbound route between junction 9 for Segensworth and junction 12 for the M275, with an average speed of 5mph.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.