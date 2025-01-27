M27: Emergency barrier repairs causing heavy delays between M275 in Portsmouth and A27

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:51 BST
Commuters are facing heavy delays this evening due to ongoing repairs on a motorway.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCT) reports that emergency barrier repairs are taking place on the M27 eastbound this evening.

One lane is currently closed between junction 12 at the M275 in Portsmouth and Portsbridge roundabout on the A27 in Hilsea.

HCCTT reports there are heavy delays in the area as a result. “#M27 Eastbound - Lane Closure between J12/#M275 #Portsmouth and #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea for ongoing emergency barrier repairs, heavy delays,” HCCTT said.

Drivers are advised to follow the National Highways South East and Nation Radio South Travel social media accounts to keep up to date with the latest information. Nation Radio South Travel said traffic is slowing from junction 11 in Fareham.

News you can trust since 1877
