Portsmouth traffic: M27 eastbound cleared at M275 junction following incident
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported that an incident took place on the M27 eastbound at junction 12 for the M275 in Portsmouth earlier this afternoon.
The traffic monitoring system reported the initial alert at 2.54pm. One lane was blocked and queuing traffic built up in the area.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 12.57pm to reports of a collision on the M27 at junction 12 involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.”
HCCTT said this has now been cleared and delays are now easing. “#M27 Eastbound -All lanes now CLEARED at J12/#M275 #Portsmouth after an earlier incident, delays easing,” HCCTT reports.
Earlier this afternoon, they said: “#M27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at J12/#M275 #Portsmouth due to an incident, delays are building.”
