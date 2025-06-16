Portsmouth traffic: "Severe delays" on M27 at junction 12 for the M275 due to overrunning roadworks

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 17:28 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

“Severe delays” are heavily impacting commuters on a major motorway this evening.

The AA Traffic Map reports that one lane is currently closed at junction 12 of the M27 in both directions. This is due to overrunning roadworks.

They said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to overrunning roadworks on M27 both ways at J12 M275. Works were meant to finish at 6am this morning, but have overran.”

Further problems are also being reported on the M27 eastbound between junction 9 for the A27 at Segensworth and the M275.

The AA Traffic Map said: “Severe delays of 19 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and M275. Average speed 15 mph.”

