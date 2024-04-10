Portsmouth traffic update: severe delays on M27, A27 and A3 after collision between Portsmouth and Fareham

Traffic delays of up to an hour were experienced by Portsmouth commuters this morning following an accident in the early hours of the morning.
By Joe Williams
Published 10th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST
One lane was closed on the M27 between Junction 12 (M275 Portsmouth) and Junction 11 (Fareham / Gosport) following a collision between two vehicles around 2am on Wednesday, April 10. The motorway was initially closed with police attending the scene. However, before morning rush hour two lanes had opened with one lane closed for emergency barrier repairs.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.36am to a collision on the M27 westbound. Two cars were involved and minor injuries were reported.”

Traffic remains heavy between the A27 exits for Farlington and the M27 Junction 11 exit.

