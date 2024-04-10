Portsmouth traffic update: severe delays on M27, A27 and A3 after collision between Portsmouth and Fareham
Traffic delays of up to an hour were experienced by Portsmouth commuters this morning following an accident in the early hours of the morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lane was closed on the M27 between Junction 12 (M275 Portsmouth) and Junction 11 (Fareham / Gosport) following a collision between two vehicles around 2am on Wednesday, April 10. The motorway was initially closed with police attending the scene. However, before morning rush hour two lanes had opened with one lane closed for emergency barrier repairs.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.36am to a collision on the M27 westbound. Two cars were involved and minor injuries were reported.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.