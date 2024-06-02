Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new train timetable has come into affect - here is everything Portsmouth commuters need to know about changes to local routes.

South Western Railway has announced a new timetable which will came into affect today (Sunday, June 2.) Significant changes have been made to the services from Portsmouth to London Waterloo and between Southampton Central and Portsmouth.

Portsmouth and London Waterloo:

Services between Portsmouth and London Waterloo will be changed between Monday and Saturday to allow passengers more time to make connections between train and ferry services at Portsmouth Harbour. The changes are as follows:

The fast service from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo will depart at 15 minutes past the hour. While stopping services from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo will depart at 33 minutes past the hour.

There are also some slight changes to the morning services at peak times. The 6.24am from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Basingstoke will call additionally at Farnborough Main. The 6.42am from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Guildford will call additionally at Woking. The 10.03am from Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Guildford will no longer call at Woking.

Portsmouth & Southsea to Southampton Central:

Services between Portsmouth & Southsea via Netley will be significantly retimed. The services from Southampton Central will depart 16 minutes earlier than the current timetable at 28 minutes past the hour. While services from Portsmouth & Southsea will depart eight minutes later at 46 minutes past the hour.

Due to the above changes an additional service has been put on to run from Fareham to London Waterloo, departing at 7.49am.

Steve Tyler, South Western Railway’s performance and planning director, said: “Our June 2024 timetable is the result of careful planning, taking into account our customers’ travel patterns and changes by other train operators on our network. To provide customers with a more reliable timetable, and in response to Southern’s West Coastway timetable changes, we’re making significant changes between Portsmouth and London Waterloo, and between Southampton Central and Portsmouth.