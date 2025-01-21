Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planned engineering works are set to scupper travel from Portsmouth with lines set to be closed.

South Western Railway said on its website that closures will take place from February 15 to 21. Train services are set to change considerably.

The route from Fareham and Havant to Portsmouth Harbour will be shut from February 15 to 18. From February 19 to 21, the tracks between Portsmouth & Southsea and Portsmouth Harbour stations will be closed.

In the first batch of closures, the route to London Waterloo from Portsmouth via Eastleigh will start and finish at Fareham Railway Station. For the route to London Waterloo via Guildford,. services will set off and terminate at Havant Railway Station.

Trains heading to and from Southampton Central station will also start and end in Fareham. Replacement buses will be running between the stations that are closed.

South Western Railway said from February 19 to 21, trains to London Waterloo via Eastleigh will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea station, with replacement buses running from Portsmouth Harbour.

“London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Guildford services will be revised,” they added. “Some services will start and finish at Haslemere, others will start and finish at Portsmouth & Southsea. We’re sorry for the disruption. Please plan ahead using a journey planner.”