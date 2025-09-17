Commuters are running into major problems on the railway this morning.

A points failure is causing trains to stop and start at different locations in Portsmouth. Southern Rail reported the incident at 6.25am.

Passengers currently cannot get their train from Portsmouth Harbour and have to travel to other stations. “Due to a points failure between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth & Southsea, services will not be calling at all scheduled stations,” Southern Rail said.

“Services will be terminating and restarting at Portsmouth & Southsea or Fratton. If you are travelling between Portsmouth Harbour and Portsmouth & Southsea, we'd recommend using local bus services to complete your journey. If you are travelling between these stations, please allow at least 10 extra minutes for your journey.”

Train tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach 700 buses between Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth & Southsea, Havant and Chichester. They can also be used on Southern services on any reasonable route.