Train passengers have been left at their wits end after staff shortages hit the railway.

South Western Railway (SWR) reports there are fewer services running on its entire network today (April 11) due to a lack of crew. This comes as an electricity fault blocks the lines between Horsham and Three Bridges, meaning commuters travelling from Portsmouth to London Victoria will face longer journeys.

Network Rail engineers are at the scene, but commuters have been advised to take the SWR route to London Waterloo from the city. This will be more difficult due to fewer services being offered.

An SWR statement posted on social media said: “Due to a shortage of train crew fewer trains are able to run across the whole South Western Railway network. Trains may be cancelled or revised because of this problem.

“t this time, we estimate disruption to our services until the of the day. We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.

“To help you complete your journey; we have arranged a limited number of rail replacement buses to run between Southampton, Bournemouth, and Weymouth throughout the day. These buses are not running to a set timetable. Your journey will take longer than planned.”