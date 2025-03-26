Passengers on the Gosport Ferry will have to pay more for their journeys from next week, with price hikes set to come in.

Charges are set to increase from Wednesday, April 2 which will see passengers paying more for the vital crossing between Gosport and The Hard in Portsmouth.

The new charges are:

Adults - £5.30 (from £5.10)

Children - £3.40 (from £3.20)

Seniors - £3.40 (from £3.30)

Bicycle/ e-bike/e-scooter - £1.80 (from £1.70)

Motorcycle - £2.30 (from £2.20)

There are also increases to season ticket prices and multi-ticket prices as well.

Ten trips for an adult will cost £21.20 (currently £20.60) and a 30-day season ticket will be £86 (currently £83)

For more information visit gosportferry.co.uk