Public take great delight in mocking mistake on traffic sign warning of roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sign on Portsmouth Road warns drivers of temporary traffic lights on the road from “30 May 2024 till 24 May 2024”. Pic: John Oram/Facebook

The sign on Portsmouth Road, apparently in Cosham, warns drivers of temporary traffic lights on the road from “30 May 2024 till 24 May 2024”, having got the finish date wrong. The picture shows cones and the temporary lights in position alongside a warning sign of roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A photo post from John Oram on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel Facebook page said: “This is the kind of nonsense we have to put up with in addition to the disruption. Not photoshopped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And readers were quick to react to the error. Responding to the post, one person said the sign “probably should say 2025”. Another said: “Good lord, obviously not checked before it was put out.”

A third posted: “Contact the contractor, Marty McFly, for further details.” A fourth wrote: “We have one exactly the same in Lee-on-the-Solent.”