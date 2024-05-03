Public take great delight in mocking mistake on traffic sign warning of roadworks
The sign on Portsmouth Road, apparently in Cosham, warns drivers of temporary traffic lights on the road from “30 May 2024 till 24 May 2024”, having got the finish date wrong. The picture shows cones and the temporary lights in position alongside a warning sign of roadworks.
A photo post from John Oram on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel Facebook page said: “This is the kind of nonsense we have to put up with in addition to the disruption. Not photoshopped.”
And readers were quick to react to the error. Responding to the post, one person said the sign “probably should say 2025”. Another said: “Good lord, obviously not checked before it was put out.”
A third posted: “Contact the contractor, Marty McFly, for further details.” A fourth wrote: “We have one exactly the same in Lee-on-the-Solent.”
A fifth person said: “Saw that yesterday, made me laugh a lot.” A sixth person added: “Yep the roads are normally worse after they have been so I think the sign is correct.”
