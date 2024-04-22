Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morgan Sindall, the firm tasked with fulfilling National Highways overlay scheme for the M27 between junctions 5 (Stoneham) and 7 (Hedge End), has responded to concerns raised by Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward.

The two-year £83m scheme started on March 18 but drivers have been critical about the lack of work being carried out despite the lane reductions. In a follow-up round of questions to Morgan Sindall, Cllr Woodward questioned “why so little” work was being done while also asking why lane two was not made as the main wider lane.

In a social media post the councillor published Morgan Sindall’s full response, which read: “Lane three is three metres wide as there will be times throughout the scheme when we must complete certain activities under overnight lane closures. When closing lanes overnight we typically reduce capacity to one lane in each direction, and having the middle lane as the narrowest ensures we’re able to close two lanes next to each other while still maintaining adequate lane widths for HGVs.

“For example, we might close lanes one and two, which means all traffic including HGVs will need to travel in lane three. Alternatively, we may close lanes two and three, and as a result, HGVs will need to use lane one. If we were to make lane three the narrower lane it would prevent us from utilising certain lane closure layouts, which would increase the need for full overnight closures. The only time in which vehicles over two metres are permitted to use lane three is when overnight lane closures are in place.

“We’re currently investigating additional mitigation to encourage compliance with drivers of vehicles over 2.0m, as we’re receiving feedback that many continue to break the width restrictions in place. We’re making good progress with phase one of the scheme, and we’re currently undertaking a variety of activities.”

Drainage surveys, Saw cutting, removal of the existing barrier, excavation of the central reservation and material testing are the activities Morgan Sindall is currently undertaking. The firm added: “We appreciate that as we’re currently completing smaller activities progress may not be as visible. We’ll be writing to residents in the coming days to provide a progress update, and to let them know that we are working as quickly and as safely as possible to complete our work.

“Road users will begin to notice significant changes once we begin installing the new concrete safety barrier later in this current phase. Even greater progress will become visible once we move into phase 2, at which point we’ll begin overlaying the eastbound carriageway with the new low-noise asphalt surface. Before that work can begin, we must first complete a variety of smaller activities that may not be noticeable to passing road users.”

But questions still remain from baffled residents. Responding to the post, one person said: “Why wasn’t the barrier replaced with the new concrete barrier when the road was closed for four years? If the resurfacing is for the concrete section between junction 7 and 5, why do the narrow lanes continue all the way to beyond junction 4 (M3/M27 split)?”

Another local posted: “I think the question everyone wants to know is why this work wasn't done when the 'smart' motorway work was done. It seems ridiculous to me that they're now doing such significant work so shortly afterwards - particularly digging up the central reservation.”