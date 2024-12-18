Queueing traffic on A27 and two lanes blocked following stalled truck and fuel spillage

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 14:01 BST
Two lanes have been blocked on the A27 due to a stalled truck and fuel spillage.

Delays are building on the A27 westbound due to two lanes being blocked.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight County Council Traffic & Travel X post said: “#A27 Westbound - Two lanes BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays from #A3M#Farlington.”

The AA said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to stalled truck and fuel spillage on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).”

For more information about the incident, click here.

