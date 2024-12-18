Queueing traffic on A27 and two lanes blocked following stalled truck and fuel spillage
Two lanes have been blocked on the A27 due to a stalled truck and fuel spillage.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight County Council Traffic & Travel X post said: “#A27 Westbound - Two lanes BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays from #A3M#Farlington.”
The AA said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to stalled truck and fuel spillage on A27 Westbound from A2030 Eastern Road to M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.