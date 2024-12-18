Lanes open after traffic gridlock on A27, A3(M), Eastern Road, Hayling Island and Havant after a fuel spillage
Delays remain on the A27 westbound after two, then and one lane was blocked - with tailbacks extending beyond Emsworth. Traffic is also backing up onto the A3(M) as well as in Havant and coming out of Hayling Island as well as Eastern Road as a result.
There are also delays eastbound on the A27 going back as far as the North Harbour junction and Portchester with traffic slowing down to take a look at the delays on the opposite side of the carriageway.
But National Highways has now confirmed that lanes have been fully reopened - just as rush hour traffic builds.
They said: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the #A27 in #Hampshire westbound between the #A2030 and the #M27/M275 near #Portsmouth due to a fuel spillage. Thank you for your patience. Please have a safe onward journey. “
