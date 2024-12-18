Lanes open after traffic gridlock on A27, A3(M), Eastern Road, Hayling Island and Havant after a fuel spillage

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 17:15 BST
All lanes are now open after a fuel spillage near the top of Eastern Road caused traffic gridlock on the A27 and surrounding roads.

Delays remain on the A27 westbound after two, then and one lane was blocked - with tailbacks extending beyond Emsworth. Traffic is also backing up onto the A3(M) as well as in Havant and coming out of Hayling Island as well as Eastern Road as a result.

Traffic gridlock after a fuel spillageplaceholder image
Traffic gridlock after a fuel spillage

There are also delays eastbound on the A27 going back as far as the North Harbour junction and Portchester with traffic slowing down to take a look at the delays on the opposite side of the carriageway.

But National Highways has now confirmed that lanes have been fully reopened - just as rush hour traffic builds.

They said: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the #A27 in #Hampshire westbound between the #A2030 and the #M27/M275 near #Portsmouth due to a fuel spillage. Thank you for your patience. Please have a safe onward journey. “

