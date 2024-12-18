All lanes are now open after a fuel spillage near the top of Eastern Road caused traffic gridlock on the A27 and surrounding roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic gridlock after a fuel spillage | AA Traffic

There are also delays eastbound on the A27 going back as far as the North Harbour junction and Portchester with traffic slowing down to take a look at the delays on the opposite side of the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But National Highways has now confirmed that lanes have been fully reopened - just as rush hour traffic builds.

They said: “The scene is now clear and all lanes have re-opened on the #A27 in #Hampshire westbound between the #A2030 and the #M27/M275 near #Portsmouth due to a fuel spillage. Thank you for your patience. Please have a safe onward journey. “